Graveside services for William Boyd “Bill” Dudley, Jr. will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Dudley, 86, died Sunday, July 30, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 31, 1931, he was the son of the late William Boyd Dudley, Sr. and Janie Johnson Dudley.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Doris Dudley of Dillon; daughters, Ann Morgan, and Penny Dudley, both of Dillon; son, Joseph Jackson of Dillon; grandchildren, Daniel Jackson, Scottie Ivey, Nicole Miller, and Hart Clark; sisters, Vick King, and Elsie Carson, both of Dillon; brother, Frank Dudley of Dillon.

Mr. Dudley was preceded in death by his daughter, Billie Jo Ivey; and grandsons, Jamie Clark and Nicholas Horne.