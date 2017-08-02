McLeod Awards Scholarships

Three area residents were awarded scholarships through McLeod Dillon.

Each received a $1,000 scholarship. The recipients were recognized at a luncheon on July 28, 2017 at McLeod Dillon. All recipients have plans of pursuing a career in health care.

In 2001, the McLeod Dillon Auxiliary established the Chellis B. Ellis Nursing Scholarship in memory of Mrs. Chellis B. Ellis. Mrs. Ellis was a dedicated member of the Auxiliary, and she was also a nurse. Johnna Arnette Rogers was the recipient of the Chellis B. Ellis Nursing Scholarship.

The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage and enable deserving people from Dillon County to enter the field of nursing. The scholarship is awarded to a student with a satisfactory academic record, good character and a sincere desire to enter the nursing profession. Johnna is a graduate of Dillon High School. She is the daughter of Burt and Johnnie Lynn Rogers. Johnna plans to attend the University of South Carolina in the fall and pursue a career as a Pediatric Nurse.

In 1982 a scholarship fund was established at McLeod Dillon in memory of David H. Shuttleworth.

Mr. Shuttleworth was a member of the Advisory Board from 1969 until his death in 1979, and he served as President of the Board in 1971 and 1972. Joseph Luke Price received this award.

The purpose of this scholarship is to encourage Dillon County residents to pursue careers in the health field. The scholarship is awarded to a student who will be enrolled in a health science major, and it is based on the student’s academic merit, leadership, character and need. Luke is a graduate of Dillon Christian School.

He is the son of Phil and Ruth Price. Luke plans to attend Clemson University in the fall and pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.

In 1978 a scholarship was established by the McLeod Dillon Auxiliary to encourage and enable deserving people from Dillon County to further their formal education in hospital-related health careers.

The Auxiliary recognizes the value of continued education and the health needs of this community and expresses its desire to assist those who deserve and need assistance. T

his scholarship will enable this year’s recipient, Anthony Gamil Ibrahim, to create a richer and fuller life through community health service. He is a graduate of Latta High School. He is the son of Gamil and Lucy Ibrahim.

He plans to attend Francis Marion University in the fall and pursue a career as a General Practitioner.

For a scholarship application or for more information, contact the McLeod Health Human Resources Service Center at (843) 777-2595 or the McLeod Dillon Human Resources Department at (843) 777-4519.

