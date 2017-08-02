Jerry Wayne Daniels, 66, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Memorial services will be held Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. in Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Latta with Rev. LeGrande Taylor, officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private committal service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Dillon at a later date.

Mr. Daniels was born on July 2, 1951 in Dillon County, SC, the son of the late Clifford and Mildred Huggins Daniels. He formerly served as a police officer in Latta, Sellers and Marion. Jerry Wayne coached baseball and basketball for several years at Latta Recreation.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Monahan Daniels of the home; daughters, Amy Anderson of Columbia, SC and Kimberly Perry of Latta, SC; grandchildren, Dylan Anderson, Kody Anderson, Kelsey Perry, Jessica Perry, and Jaedyn Anderson; brothers, Ray Daniels (Judy) of Latta, SC and Albert Daniels (Linda) Lexington, SC; and sister, Joyce Taylor (LeGrande) Neeses, SC. He was predeceased by his brother, Jimmie Sherwood Daniels and sister, Deborah A. Daniels Hardwick.

Donations may be made to Kannaday Funeral Home, 1252 Highway 57 South, Dillon, SC 29536.

