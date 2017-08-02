Dillon Congregational Church Holds Sing-Fling

Dillon Congregational Church, 502 Black Branch Road, Dillon, will have its 13th Annual Youth Fundraiser: “Sing-Fling 2017-A Night Filled With Songs” on Saturday, August 12th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the church gymtorium.

Many various area singers will be performing including the church’s Teen Drama Team. All the public is invited to attend. Dress code is conservative casual.

For more information visit us on Facebook. Pastor James W. Bryant.