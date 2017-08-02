Services for Deward Caulder will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Caulder, 82, died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, August 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Reed Caulder and Sara Louise Cook Caulder.

Survivors include his daughters, Betty Delores Bourgoin (Ricky), Linda Dale Watson (Alton), and Donna Jingeleski Eppes (Sam); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Aaron Caulder; sister, Barbara Jean Caulder. Mr. Caulder was preceded in death by his mother and father; wife, Sara Caulder; sister, Hazel Hall; and brother, James Caulder.

