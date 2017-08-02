Death Notices: 8/2

DEATH NOTICES:

Barbara Mae Eunice Scott died on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1324 E. Harrison Street, Dillon, SC.

*

Alexis Thompson died on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at his residence in Dillon, South Carolina. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2119 Lamishea Lane, Dillon. SC.