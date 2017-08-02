Services for Charles Ellis Watts, Jr. will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will. be held 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Watts, 50, died Saturday, July 29, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, December 30, 1966, he was the son of the late Charles Ellis Watts, Sr. and Betty Norton Watts.

Survivors include his wife of 28 1/2 years, Gina Watts of Dillon; sons, Charles Ellis Watts, III (Jared) of Wisconsin, James Douglas Watts of Dillon, and Brandon Lee Watts (Erin) of Dillon; daughter, Ella Grace King; granddaughter, Michaela Danielle Watts of Wisconsin; brothers, Carl Joseph Watts (Angie) of Easley, SC, and Terry Eugene Norton.