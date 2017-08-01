Summer Food Service Tour Stops By Library

The South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of Health and Nutrition and End Child Hunger SC Second Annual Summer Food Service Program Tour stopped at the Dillon County Library recently. The purpose of this tour was to raise awareness about the Summer Food Service Program and cultivate local community advocates for the program that provides up to two free meals a day to youths and teens ages 18 and younger. The highlighted sponsor for Dillon county was Vision Education Center. Several elected officials were present. Families can locate the nearest summer meal site by calling 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE. The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program. The program reimburses providers who serve free healthy meals to children and teens in low-income areas during the summer months when school is not in session. SFSP began in 1968 and was an amendment to the National School Lunch Act. Today, the SFSP is the largest federal resource available for local sponsors who want to combine a child nutrition program with a summer activity program. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

PHOTO GALLERY

Click once on photo to bring it into a single screen and then again to enlarge.

