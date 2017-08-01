D’Amrah Rowdy, daughter of David and Angela Rowdy of Rowland, N.C., ranked at the N.C./S.C. National American Miss Scholarship Pageant held at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
D’Amrah is a 15-year-old honor student and athlete who ranks first out of 123 freshmen at South Robeson High School in Rowland. She set her goals a little higher for the summer and represented her community, school, and family very well in the pageant. She was named first-runner-up overall for North Carolina, as well as receiving plaques for having the Best Spirit and Best Resume.
D’Amrah received a State Finalist trophy, as well as first-runner-up trophies for Academic Achievement (4.0 cumulative GPA/4.3 weighted GPA), casual wear modeling, and actress; totaling seven awards and trophies. She qualified to compete at the Nationals Pageant on Thanksgiving weekend 2017 in Anaheim, CA.
Rowland Teen Ranks At 2017 NAM Pageant
by•
D’Amrah Rowdy, daughter of David and Angela Rowdy of Rowland, N.C., ranked at the N.C./S.C. National American Miss Scholarship Pageant held at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday, June 25, 2017.