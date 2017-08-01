Rowland Teen Ranks At 2017 NAM Pageant

D’Amrah Rowdy, daughter of David and Angela Rowdy of Rowland, N.C., ranked at the N.C./S.C. National American Miss Scholarship Pageant held at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

D’Amrah is a 15-year-old honor student and athlete who ranks first out of 123 freshmen at South Robeson High School in Rowland. She set her goals a little higher for the summer and represented her community, school, and family very well in the pageant. She was named first-runner-up overall for North Carolina, as well as receiving plaques for having the Best Spirit and Best Resume.

D’Amrah received a State Finalist trophy, as well as first-runner-up trophies for Academic Achievement (4.0 cumulative GPA/4.3 weighted GPA), casual wear modeling, and actress; totaling seven awards and trophies. She qualified to compete at the Nationals Pageant on Thanksgiving weekend 2017 in Anaheim, CA.