PHOTO GALLERY: Salkehatchie Campers Fed

OPEN DOOR COMMUNITY CHURCH fed the Salkehatchie Harvest Campers a meal last week who were in Dillon repairing homes.

Several churches fed the campers meals throughout their stay in Dillon.

Open Door Community Church serves a free meal and holds a free food giveaway at their church at 12:00 noon every Thursday. The church is located at 1503 Commerce Drive, Dillon. (Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

The following churches and individuals prepared meals for the Salkehatchie Harvest Campers when they were in Dillon repairing homes recently:

Oakland UMC

Manning Chapel UMC

Lake View UMC

Open Door

Community Church

Latta UMC

McCoy Chapel UMC

Bowling Green UMC

Shiloh UMC

Beulah UMC

Mr. & Mrs. Dolphus Carter

Main Street Dillon UMC