PHOTO GALLERY: Salkehatchie Campers Fed

OPEN DOOR COMMUNITY CHURCH fed the Salkehatchie Harvest Campers a meal last week who were in Dillon repairing homes.
Several churches fed the campers meals throughout their stay in Dillon.
Open Door Community Church serves a free meal and holds a free food giveaway at their church at 12:00 noon every Thursday. The church is located at 1503 Commerce Drive, Dillon. (Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
The following churches and individuals prepared meals for the Salkehatchie Harvest Campers when they were in Dillon repairing homes recently:
Oakland UMC
Manning Chapel UMC
Lake View UMC
Open Door
Community Church
Latta UMC
McCoy Chapel UMC
Bowling Green UMC
Shiloh UMC
Beulah UMC
Mr. & Mrs. Dolphus Carter
Main Street Dillon UMC