Gideon Speaks At Mount Calvary Baptist Church

After the prelude by Miss Linda McKenzie and Mrs. Phyllis Price, prayer was offered and announcements made before congregational singing and a special solo by Josh Hilton before Gideon Jim Atkins spoke at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 9, during the morning worship service at 11:00 a.m.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…” Matthew 28:19

The Gideons International is an association of Christian business and professional men and their wives dedicated to telling people about Jesus through associating together for service, sharing personal testimony, and by providing Bibles and new Testaments. While Gideons are often recognized for their work with hotels, they also place and distribute Scriptures in srategic locations throughout the world so they are available to those who want them, as well as those who may not know they need them.

Atkins presented the congregation with some information about the work the Gideons are doing worldwide. Only ten years ago there were 474 Gideon camps. Today there are over 1,000.

Thankfully some doors are open now in China, Russia, Ukraine, and India for the Gideons to place Bibles into those countries. Now the door is “cracking” in Red China.

Atkins presented some testimonies from different individuals from different locations pertaining to the work of the Gideons.

Atkins spoke from Acts 27: 21-44.