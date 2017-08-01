Gainey Named Administrator Of McLeod Health Clarendon

McLeod Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Turner Gainey to the position of Administrator and Vice President of McLeod Health Clarendon.

Gainey’s service with the McLeod Health system dates back to her role as a teen volunteer. She officially joined the team in 2003 as a graduate administrative resident while she completed her advanced degree, Master of Health Administration, at the Medical University of South Carolina, graduating with Honors.

During Gainey’s 14-year tenure with McLeod Health, she has worked extensively in operations, strategic planning, as well as growth and development in the markets which McLeod serves. For more than a decade, she has served as a member of the administrative leadership team at McLeod Health Dillon with oversight of both strategic and clinical operations. Most recently, Gainey served as the Associate Vice President of Ancillary Patient Services overseeing eight clinical areas with responsibility of operations, financial management, and performance improvement. All service lines within the division have seen growth in both volume and scope of services.



With previous experience in communications, community health, and as a physician liaison, Gainey has worked to strengthen the McLeod Health brand, improve the health of the community, and cultivate relationships with physicians and practices. Through this work, she has gained knowledge of a variety of service lines and their operations beyond those in which she has direct reporting relationships. Gainey has also learned the art of combining knowledge with market data to establish, sustain, and grow services.“Rachel has a strong skill set in developing and executing plans and has proven success in project management,” said Debbie Locklair, Senior Vice President and Regional Administrator for McLeod Health. “With her deep knowledge base of the McLeod Health organization, its priorities, and its endeavors, she understands the quality of work essential to the continued growth of services to support the care of the patients we serve.”In addition to serving in positions at McLeod Regional Medical Center and McLeod Health Dillon, Gainey has worked on special projects for McLeod Health such as the development of the McLeod Health Community Needs Assessment for the counties McLeod serves. This opportunity has helped her gain perspective on the unique needs facing communities in the McLeod Health service area.In the Dillon community, Gainey serves as a member of a number of organizations including Dillon County RALI Blue Cross Blue Shield, Dillon County Communities in Schools, the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Dillon County. She is also a member of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health Grant Committee and the American College of Healthcare Executives as well as a past member of the Francis Marion University Alumni Association Board of Directors. In addition, Gainey continues to serve as a fundraising champion for the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, United Way and the McLeod Health Foundation.A recipient of the McLeod Health Merit Award in 2009, Gainey has achieved both Green and Bronze Lean Certifications, and is one of seven McLeod employees recognized as a 2016 Ordinary Greatness Leader of the Year for McLeod Health.Gainey and her husband, Will, a native of Marion, South Carolina, and their two children, John William, 7, and Graycen, 3, will be relocating to the Manning area.

About McLeod Health

Recognized nationally for its quality and safety initiatives, McLeod Health has a leading regional presence in Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina and a dedication to the health of the more than one million residents of those communities it serves from the midlands to the coast. McLeod is also constantly seeking to improve its patient care with efforts that are physician led, data-driven and evidence-based.

Founded in 1906, McLeod Health is a locally owned and managed, not for profit organization supported by the strength of approximately 750 members on its medical staff and more than 2,000 registered nurses.