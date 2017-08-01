Dillon County Theatre Concludes Season

The Dillon County Theatre Board concluded this year’s season on June 15 with a dinner meeting at Kintyre House. Two board members were recognized for their service to the board. Robin Thompson recognized Mrs. Dorothy Bethea for her many year’s of service to the board and Ms. Thelma Ann Burns was recognized as the outgoing president of the organization.

The board is now working on their next year’s program with some exciting new programs for the 2018 season.