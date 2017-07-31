KJ’s Market IGA Makes $20,000 Donation To Harvest Hope

Harvest Hope Food Bank has announced that Scranton, SC based KJ’s Market IGA has made a $20,000 donation to the food bank.

The donation, which will help to provide 100,000 meals to those in need, also secures the presenting sponsorship of the annual Hope Now Dinner, which the food bank hosts each year to help raise funds to provide meals for the 1 in 4 children, and 1 in 5 of the overall population, in the Pee Dee who struggle with hunger.

The Hope Now Dinner, Presented by KJ’s Market IGA will be held on September 14 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Southeaster Institute of Manufacturing and Technology.

The event brings business and community leaders from around the area together to help fight hunger in the Pee Dee.

“Having KJ’s Market IGA provide the title sponsorship for the second year in a row is such an enormous blessing”, said Denise Holland, CEO of Harvest Hope. “They are an incredible sponsor, providing food and monetary support year round, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them back as a sponsor.”



“We are proud to partner once again with Harvest Hope in this donation. They do a tremendous job in helping the people of this state and we try to help them in any way that we can. We not only donate money to them, but we also donate product from our warehouse and have done food drives with our local stores as well. We live and work in Florence County and it is important to us to give back to the communities that we serve.” Kenn McClam, KJ’s Market IGA Vice President of Distribution, Transportation and Maintenance.

For more information you can visit www.harvesthope.org/ calendar or contact Donna Lollis, Donor Relations Manager for Harvest Hope at dlollis@ harvesthope.org or at 843-560-0754