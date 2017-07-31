County Library Offering New Exciting Programs

The Dillon County Library is now offering our patrons some exciting new programs.

They are now offering digital magazines to the public. They have 50 magazines that you can download and keep all you have to do is have your library card and go to https://www.rbdigital.com/50emagazine/service/magazines/landing? Follow the instructions to sign up for your account.

They are now checking out wifi hotspots. They are checked out for three days only and no renews. You must have a clear card with no fines.

This is a sprint hotspot so if sprint doesn’t work in your area then the hotspot won’t either. You must have a government issues ID/Driver’s License, and you will be required to fill out an agreement form to check out the hotspot.

They are now offering Video Games for Check out. We have games for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 & 4, Wii U, and 3ds. Games are checked out for 3 weeks, and there is no renews. You can only check out one per household since the games are limited. Please come in today and check out what they have to offer.

Also a reminder the library checks out DVDs both children and adult. They get in new ones often. Please come out and check them out.

Remember to take part in all the wondering programs you will need a library card. So please come in today and get your library card. Always support your local library.