Henry Brunson Wins Dillon County Tomato Contest



The 2017 Annual Tomato Contest was a huge success. We had several new and many returning participants, for a total of twenty one this year.

The Tomato Contest is an annual event that is open to any resident of Dillon County. Any interested party is welcome to contact the Clemson Extension Office for information.

Tom Rowland is Chairman of the Tomato Contest Committee. Planning usually begins in February each year, and judging and banquet takes place in June.



Congratulations to all of our participants for a job well done, including Henry Brunson, 1st Place; Ronnie Bracey, 2nd Place; Teresa Brown, 3rd Place; and Tristen Smith, Youth 1st Place.

We look forward to your participation next year!

