Three Churches Of Diverse Background Hold Joint VBS

Three local churches of diverse background held a four day community Vacation Bible School July 17-20.

The New Memorial Temple of Christ on Hwy. 301 and Pyerian Baptist Church of Floyd Dale worked together with Tabernaculo Evangelico Iglesia Bautista of Latta for the event. New Memorial is pastored by Rev. Joseph Graham; Pyerian by Dr. James Orr; and Tabernaculo by Rev. Bernicio Leon.

Each church is from a historically different background; African-American, Caucasian, and Hispanic. While the Hispanic church hosted the event, all lessons were taught in English. Leaders from each church help with music, games, and teaching.

A meal was provided each night with Thursday capped off with a Mexican/American meal; pizza and tamales.

Rev. Graham stated, “It is good to show the world that God’s people work together.” Over the four nights, 300 attended with 184 of these being children. Fourteen accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior on Wednesday night and many other were encouraged. Many of the children came from lower income areas of Latta but enjoyed the meals and teaching each night.