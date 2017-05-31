The Latta Rescue Squad will celebrate 50 years of service to the community on Saturday, a milestone that will surely be worthy of note to many Latta citizens as well as many others in the county.

The celebration of this milestone is a good time to thank not only the Latta Rescue Squad, but all of our rescue squads, firefighters, and other first responders throughout the county who have the true belief of and demonstrate daily service above self.

You may not give a great deal of thought to the rescue squad or other first responders until you need them, but when you need them, you really need them, and you expect them to be there.

However, remember to BE THERE, they need your support. The next time you have some extra cash, send a donation to your local emergency services. At the stoplight and see first responders collecting donations, pull a dollar out of your pocket and donate. It is money well spent.

Take the time to thank your local first responders, and if you have an interest in joining one of these organizations, get in touch with them as many are in need of good volunteers.

Thank you to all first responders who selflessly serve our county.