Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coming To Dillon County

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is coming to Dillon County. The goals of the program are to supplement the diets of low-income seniors, age 60 and over, with fresh, nutritious produce and to support South Carolina’s small farmers.

The coupons will be issued at Dillon County Council for the Aging, Inc., 205 East Main Street, Dillon, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily from June 5 through June 7 or until all coupons have been distributed. First come, first served. Applications must be submitted in person. Proof of identity and residence in Dillon County is required in order to receive free coupons. Applicants must also meet household income eligibility limits. Information regarding the income of all household members is required to determine eligibility. Individuals wishing to apply for homebound seniors must provide a statement with signature from the senior granting permission to submit an application on their behalf. Proof of identity, proof of income, and annual award letter from Social Security for the homebound senior must be presented at the time of application. Individuals making application on behalf of a senior must provide proof of identity as well.

For more information, contact Dillon County Council for the Aging, Inc. at 843-774-0089.