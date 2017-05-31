Marjorie Frances Guest Javadi

Loretta Norton Moniger, 73, of Sanford, N.C., formerly of 503 S. 16th Avenue, Dillon, S.C., received her angel wings on May 8, 2017, after a long illness. Born in Laurel Hill, N.C., on September 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. Norton, Sr. and Rachel Brown Norton of Latta, S.C.

Surviving are her four children, Cynthia (Kenneth) Love, II of Lugoff, S.C., Tony (Cindy) Moniger of Newport, PA, Leigh Ann (John) Milliker of Shallotte, N.C., and Thomas (Kim) Moniger of Sanford, N.C.; a brother, Robert D. Norton, Jr. of Shallotte, N.C.; thirteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She moved to Shallotte, N.C., in the 80s to help with her aging parents and moved to Sanford, N.C. to be close to her son after her illness started. Through her life she was employed as a cosmetologist, a nurse’s aide, an ordained minister, as well as working at Hardee’s, Wal-mart, and several sewing plants. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.