Latta School Board Meets

Taken from the Latta School Board Minutes,

April 11, 2017

(Minutes submitted are unofficial until approved at the next month’s regular monthly meeting.)

The Latta School Board of Trustees met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Latta Middle School library.

Trustees present were Kyle Berry, Ray George, Vanessa Harrison, Stuart Poston, Eleanor Powers, and JoAnn Williamson. Linda James was absent.

Chair Kyle Berry welcomed all present and Dr. John Kirby opened with prayer.

Chair Kyle Berry welcomed John Chesley Gasque. John Chesley shared with the Board that he is working on his Boy Scout communication badge and must observe a community meeting.

There being no corrections or additions to the March 14, 2017 minutes, Chair Kyle Berry ruled that they stand approved.

Dr. Kirby updated the Board on the revised 2017-2018 School Calendar.

Donna Taylor presented the status report for February 2017 on the General Fund budget.

Debra Morris gave an update on the STEM program at Latta Middle School. Board members observed middle school students giving STEM presentations.

Robert McIntyre presented the 135th Day report.

George Liebenrood gave an update on the school renewal plans.

Eleanor Powers shared the Ellis Performing Arts Center upcoming events with the Board.

Dr. Kirby updated the Board on the end of the year schedule.

Upon the recommendation of the administration, a motion to approve the professional, para-professional and extra duty contracts as presented for the 2017-2018 school year was made by Eleanor Powers and seconded by JoAnn Williamson. Vote was unanimous.

Stuart Poston made a motion to accept first reading and waive second reading of the Dillon District Three Local School Wellness Guidelines. Ray George seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

Robert McIntyre updated the Board on the Conser-Fund Grant. A motion to approve the Conser-Fund Grant was made by Ray George and seconded by Stuart Poston. Vote was unanimous. ,,,

There being no further business, Chair Kyle Berry adjourned the meeting at 7:55 p.m.