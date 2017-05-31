BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL ROUNDUP 5/20

Lake View Wild Gators Baseball Team Wins Lower State Title In Two-Game Battle

By Craig Brown

The fans were treated to some exciting baseball Thursday in Lake View with the Hannah-Pamplico Raiders in town for a rematch with the Wild Gators with the winner going to the State Championship. The Gators downed the Raiders on the May 4th 8-5 so the Raiders would have to get back to back wins to get to the big game as a result of the earlier loss.

In game one Deonte Roberts took the mound for the Wild Gators with Mason Hicks pitching for the Raiders. The Gators are well stocked with good pitching but Hicks is the top ace for the Raiders. Roberts struck out the top of the Raider batting order to put the Gators to the plate. The Gators picked up one run in the first from a base on an error, a sacrifice bunt, a fielder’s choice and a base hit to close the inning with a 1-0 Lake View lead. In the top of the second the Raiders had three base hits with one run scored to even the game at 1-1. The Wild Gators left one runner on base in the bottom of the second to close the scoring at 1-1. Roberts took the Raiders three up and out in the top of the third. A triple by De’Ante Bridget followed by a base hit by Nick Collins put the Gators back on top 2-1. The Gators added another hit before the inning was over but no additional runs. McKinley Turner tied the game with a homerun in left field over the 312 foot mark. The Raiders added two more runners to base but the Gators got out of the inning with Roberts fielding a line drive and throwing to Bridget at third to get the runner at third for the double play. In the bottom of the fourth, Stone Spivey was brought home from third base on a base hit by Darious Ford to give the Gators a 3-2 lead after four. Roberts and the Wild Gator fielders took the Raiders three up and out in the top of the fifth. The Gators got two runners to base in the fifth but a double play at third and home kept the Wild Gators off the board to end the fifth with a 3-2 Lake View lead. The Raiders added two runs from a walked batter and two hits to go up 4-3 in the top of the sixth. The Raiders took the Gators three up and out in the sixth to hold the 4-3 lead. The raiders added one run in the seventh from two hits a sacrifice and a fielder’s choice to increase their lead to 5-3. Three straight fly balls to the outfield ended the Gators hopes in the seventh giving the Raiders a hard earned 5-3 win and sending the match to a second game. On the mound for the Gators, Bridget posted eight strikeouts, one walked batter and one batter to base on a hit by a pitch, allowed seven hits with five runs scored in six innings for the loss. Roberts was relieved by Duane Nichols in the seventh. In seven innings for the Raiders, Hicks posted two strikeouts, one walked batter and one batter to base on a hit by pitch, allowed seven hits and three runs for the win. At bat for the Raiders, Carson Gibbs was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and a stolen base, McKenzie Turner was 2 for 4 with a homerun, Garrett Book was 2 for 3 with a RBI a stolen base and a fielder’s choice, Mason Hicks was 1 for 3 with a RBI a stolen base also getting a base on a walk, Jacob Daves was 1 for 3, Easton Tanner and Gray Wright had a fielder’s choice and Carson Mays advanced a runner on a sacrifice bunt. At bat for the Wild Gators, Justin Elliott was 2 for 2 with a RBI advancing a runner on a sacrifice bunt, De’Ante Bridget was 1 for 3 with a triple also getting to base on an error, Nick Collins was 1 for 3 with a RBI advancing a runner on a sacrifice bunt, Darious Ford was 1 for 3 with a RBI, Stone Spivey was 1 for 3, Hunter Stevens was 1 for 3, Brent Herlong was 1 for 4 with a base hit and a fielder’s choive, Webb Cardwell had a fielder’s choice and got to base on a walk.

In game after a 30 minute break two tired teams retook the field. The Raiders would be the home team in this match. Nick Collins would take the mound for the Gators and go the full seven innings. The Raiders would open with Nick Owens with John Murtha and Shamar Thomas relieving. Brent Herlong got the lone hit for the Gators in the first a double to left center. The Raiders got runners to base on a walk and a hit by pitch but could not bring a runner home to end the first 0-0. Two hits a walk a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly produced one run for the gators in the top of the second to go up 1-0. The Raiders could get no runners in leaving two runners on base to close the inning with lake View up 1-0. The Wild Gators went three up and out in the third with the Raiders also going three up and out. Lake View had a big at bat fourth inning producing 5 runs from two base hits a double, two walked batters, one batter hit by a pitch and a fielder’s choice to go up 6-0. The Raiders could not get any offense in the fourth leaving one runner on base. The Wild Gators closed their fifth inning at bat with one run to increase their lead to 7-0. The Lake View fielders took the Raiders three up and out to close the fith leading 7-0. The Gators got one hit in the top of the sixth with one batter to base on a walk but could not get a runner home. The Raiders woes at bat continued going three up and out returning the Gators back to the plate in the top of the seventh. The Wild Gators continued to add to the Raiders miseries adding two more runs to take a 9-0 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. For some reason the Raiders did not know they were whipped and for a brief period had some Gator fans worried as they batted 11 players and produced six runs in their final at bat to give the game a very exciting finish with Lake View getting the 9-6 win. On the mound for the Raiders, Owens posted two strikeouts, three walked batters allowed six hits with six runs scored in four innings for the loss. For the Wild Gators Collins posted 5 strikeouts, 2 walked batters one batter to base on a hit by pitch allowed 9 hits and 6 runs scored for the win. At bat for the Raiders, Easton Tanner was 2 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI, Carson Gibbs was 2 for 4 with a RBI, McKinley Tanner was 1 for 3 with a RBI also getting to base on a hit by pitch, Bryan Meggs was 1 for 3 also getting to base on an error, Jacob Daves was 1 for 3, Gray Watson was 1 for 4 also getting to base on an error, Garrett Book was 1 for 4 and Carson Mays got to base on 2 walks. At bat for the Wild Gators, Webb Cardell was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI a stolen base and getting to base on a walk, Stone Spivey was 2 for 3 with a RBI adding another RBI on a sacrifice fly, Duane Nichols was 1 for 1 with 2 sacrifice bunts and a walk to base, Hunter Stevens was 1 for 1 getting to base twice on hit by pitch and one walk to base, Darious Ford was 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI adding another RBI on a sacrifice fly, Brent Herlong was 1 for 4 with a double and a RBI on a fielder’s choice hit, Justin Elliott was 1 for 4, Nick Collins got to base on2 walks an d De’ante Bridget got to base on a walk.

Lady Wildcats Defeat Aynor

After having suffered 2 losses to Aynor earlier in the year, the Dillon Lady Wildcats handed Aynor a 11-7 loss in Dillon on Wednesday, May 10, in the class 3A varsity softball lower state playoffs.

Dillon’s Tori Grimsley pitched the entire 7-inning game to pick up the win. She allowed 7 hits, 7 runs of which only 1 run was earned, and struck out 5.

Brooke Elliott was tagged with the loss for Aynor. She pitched 4 and 1/3 innings and allowed 12 hits, 10 runs of which 4 were earned, and struck out 1.

Dillon committed 7 errors in the game, and Aynor was guilty of 4.

Aynor grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added 2 more runs in the top of the second inning and led 3-0 before Dillon managed to put 2 runs on the board in the bottom of the second inning to cut the lead to only 1 run. Dillon came alive in the third inning and placed 6 runs on the scoreboard to take an 8-3 lead. Dillon added another run in the bottom of each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings while holding Aynor scoreless in those same innings.

However, Aynor managed to score a run in the top of the seventh inning.

The Lady Wildcats managed 14 hits in the game led by Tori Grimsley who was perfect at the plate with 3 hits and 2 rbi in her 3 at-bats while Johnna Rogers connected for a double, 2 singles, and a rbi in 4 at-bats. Auh’Kieria Smiling connected for a triple, 2 singles, and a rbi in 5 at-bats. Brittany Miller garnered a double in her 4 at-bats for the Lady Cats.

Dillon is 21-5 for the season. Dillon traveled to Hanahan on Friday with the task of having to defeat Hanahan 2 games to capture the Class 3A lower state championship.

Latta Boys Win Lower State Title

The Latta Vikings captured the Class 2A lower state title in a 5-4 marathon 13-inning playoff game over Batesburg-Leesville in Latta on Wednesday, May 10.

John Malcolm George singled in the bottom of the thirteenth inning to get the winning run across for Latta.

Hunter Sawyer picked up the win for Latta. He pitched 6 innings and allowed a hit, walked 3, and struck out 3.

Latta’s Noah Henderson began the game on the mound for the Vikings. He pitched 7 innings, allowed 6 hits, 4 runs, struck out 5, and walked 2.

Dawkins, who pitched 5 2/3 innings was tagged with the loss. He allowed 2 hits, an earned run, walked 8, and struck out 2.

T. Wheeler also pitched 7 innings for Batesburg-Leesville. He allowed 5 hits, 4 runs, walked 6, and struck out 4.

Batesburg-Leesville committed 2 errors in the game while Latta was guilty of 1.

Batesburg-Leesville took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Latta quickly placed 2 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Batesburg-Leesville added a run in the top of the third to knot the game at 2. Batesburg-Leesville added 2 runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 2-run lead over the Latta Vikings.

Latta managed to add a run in the bottom of the fifth and another run in the bottom of the sixth to knot the game at 4.

There was no more scoring until the thirteenth inning.

Each team picked up 7 hits.

R. Gonzalez connected for 2 singles in 3 at-bats while H. Bedenbaugh garnered 2 hits in 6 at-bats for Batesburg-Leesville. C. Peterson doubled in 5 at-bats. N. Clark singled in 5 at-bats while P. Eargle singled in 6 at-bats.

John Malcolm George was perfect at the plate with a single in his 1 trip to the plate for Latta. Cledus Williams singled in his 2 at-bats while Cody Anderson singled in his 2 at-bats. McLeod Carmichael doubled in his 5 at-bats. Deonte Stanley singles in his 5 at-bats while Daniel Khalil singled in his 6 at-bats.

Latta is 22-4 for the season.

The Latta Vikings traveled to Fox Creek on Saturday, May 13, to play for the Class 2A state championship.

Lady Gators Win Over Branchville

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators returned home on Wednesday, May 10, after handing Branchville a 11-1 loss in 6 innings in Branchville in varsity softball to advance to the class A lower state title game on Friday against East Clarendon.

Grace Floyd picked up the win for Lake View. She pitched the entire 6 innings, allowed 3 hits, a run, walked 3, and struck out 7.

Branchville committed 2 errors in the game while Lake View did not commit any.

Branchville scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

However, Lake View quickly knotted the score at 1 in the top of the second inning. Lake View added 4 runs in the top of the fourth inning, 2 runs in the top of the fifth, and 4 runs in the top of the sixth while holding Branchville scoreless in those innings.

Lake View connected for 14 hits in the game.

Lake View’s Payton Bell was perfect at the plate with 3 hits in 3 at-bats while Madison Greene connected for 3 hits in 4 at-bats. Jasmine Ford and Kaylee Herlong each garnered 2 hits in 3 at-bats.

Lake View is 18-4 for the season.

Lake View traveled to East Clarendon on Friday, May 12, to face the task of defeating East Clarendon twice to capture the class A lower state title.

Local Players Named To

S.C. Baseball Coaches

All-State Teams Lists

Brent Herlong and Nick Collins of Lake View were selected to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Associated All-State Teams in Class A.

McLeod Carmichael, Cledus Williams, and Dylan Brewer of Latta were selected to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Associated All-State Teams in Class 2A.

Lady Gators Get Win

Over Green Sea Floyds

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators traveled to Green Sea Floyds on Monday, May 8, and returned with a 12-0 victory in 5 innings.

Lake View’s Grace Floyd picked up the win. She pitched the entire game and allowed 5 hits, 0 runs, walked 3, and struck out 4.

Caroline Davis suffered the loss. She also pitched 5 innings and allowed 15 hits, 12 runs of which 7 were earned, walked 1, and struck out 2.

Neither team committed an error in the game.

Lake View’s Spivey Evans was perfect at the plate with 4 hits and 2 rbi in 4 at-bats while Sarah Evans garnered 3 hits and 3 rbi in 3 at-bats. Madison Greene was also perfect at the plate with 4 hits in 4 at-bats.

Lake View is 17-4 for the season.

Lake View traveled to Branchville on Wednesday, May 10, for the Class A lower state playoff.

Latta Lady Vikings Capture Lower State Championship

The Latta Lady Vikings varsity softball team captured the Class 2A lower state championship 6-3 over the Andrews Lady Yellow Jackets in Latta on Friday, May 12.

Arica Gandy pitched the entire 7 innings and allowed 7 hits, 3 runs of which 2 were earned including a home run, walked 1, and struck out 2 to claim the win.

Carli McCants pitched 6 innings and suffered the loss. She allowed 14 hits, 6 earned runs including 2 home runs, and struck out 5.

After a scoreless first inning, the Yellow Jackets took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning off a single by Carli McCants who dropped one in over third for a single and a 2-run homerun by Elise Bruce.

Latta’s Camryn Sawyer drove one by third for a lead-off single in the bottom of the second inning. Genesis Anderson dropped one in over second for a single, and runners were on first and second with no outs. Lauren Webster bunted safely to load the bases with only one out. Kaleigh Caulder hit one by second for a single and 2 rbi to knot the score at 2.

Latta stopped Andrews in the top of the third retiring the side 1-2-3.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Vikings’ Madison Owens sent one over the fence for a home run to give Latta a 1-run lead. Macy Hyatt arrived at first on a grounder to the shortstop as the first baseman was pulled off the bag on the throw. Kaylie Miller was the courtesy runner for Owens. Kaylie Miller was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Genesis Anderson. Anderson stole second base. Riana Green popped one over the shortstop for a single and advanced to second on the throw as Anderson advanced to third.

In the bottom of the fourth inning Latta’s Kyra Grant dropped in one over first for a single. Grant managed to steal and ended up on third base. Madison Owens hit a 2-run home run to give Latta a 5-2 lead.

The Yellow Jackets’ Camie Sampson started the top of the sixth inning with a grounder hit to the shortstop who slowed the ball but was unable to stop it, and Sampson ended up on second on the throw.

Carli McCants hit a sacrifice fly to right to move the runner to third.

Elise Bruce dropped one in to right for a double and a rbi to cut Latta’s lead to 5-3.

The Vikings’ Madison Owens hit one up the middle for a single, and Macy Hyatt punched one over the left fielder and ended up on third with a rbi to make the score 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth.

Latta’s Madison Owens was perfect at the plate with 4 hits including 2 doubles, 2 singles, and 3 rbi in 4 at-bats while Macy Hyatt connected for a home run and 2 singles in 4 at-bats. Genesis Anderson garnered 2 singles in 3 at-bats. Riana Green and Lauren Webster each connected for a single in 3 at-bats while Kaleigh Caulder got a single and a rbi in 4 at-bats. Camry Sawyer and Kyra Grant each garnered a single in 4 at-bats.

Andrews’ Elise Bruce connected for a home run and 2 rbi in 3 at-bats while Carli McCants singled twice in 3 at-bats. Brooklyn Brewington garnered 2 singles in 4 at-bats, and Ashley Evans and Camie Sampson each singled in 3 at-bats.

The Latta Lady Vikings began the state playoffs on the road on Monday, May 15.

Dillon Lady Wildcats

Fall To Hanahan, 3-0

The Dillon Lady Wildcats’ varsity softball season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Hanahan on Friday, May 12, at Hanahan.

Dillon’s Tori Grimsley pitched the entire 7 innings and gave up 3 runs on 6 hits while Dillon garnered 5 hits.

Hanahan picked up a run in the bottom of the second inning and added 2 more in the bottom of the fifth to capture the 3A lower state title.

Dillon committed 2 errors in the game while Hanahan did not commit any.

Dillon reeled off 21 wins this season and only lost 6 games.

Lewisville Hands Lake View 4-2 Loss in First Game Of 1A State Title Series

Lewisville handed Lake View a 4-2 loss in the first game of the Class 1A series played in Richburg on Saturday, May 13.

Drew Colvin picked up the win for Lewisville.

The Lake View Wild Gators posted the first run of the game. However, the Lewisville Lions scored 2 runs in the third inning when Alex Reed connected for a double to the fence and 2 rbi.

The Lions added another run in the bottom of the fifth on Quentin Sanders home run. Andrew Culp singled to send another run across home plate.

Two throwing errors allowed Lake View’s Duane Nichols and Stone Spivey to get on base, and Lake View managed to get a run home.

Lewisville is 24-5 for the season while Lake View is 22-4 for the season. Lake View will host game 2 of the Class 1A series today, Tuesday, May 16.

Fox Creek Edges Out Latta, 3-2,

In Game One Of State Title Series

Fox Creek edged Latta 3-2 in game 1 of the Class 2A state title series on Saturday, May 13, in North Augusta.

R. Gregory picked up the win for Fox Creek. He pitched the complete 7-inning game and allowed 2 runs and 6 hits while McLeod Carmichael was tabbed for the loss. He also pitched 7 innings and allowed 4 hits and 2 walks.

The Latta Vikings committed 4 costly errors in the game. Fox Creek committed only 1 error.

The Vikings took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with 2 outs when Cledus Williams doubled and picked up the first rbi and posted the first score of the game.

The score remained that way until the top of the third inning when Latta posted another run on the scoreboard when Cledus Williams singled off of R. Gregory that was answered by Fox Creek in the bottom of the third when H. Boyette singled in the first run for them.

A costly error allowed Fox Creek to post another run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

N. Williams connected for a double and a rbi off of McLeod Carmichael in the bottom of the fifth for the final score of the game.

Fox Creek’s N. Williams doubled and picked up a rbi in his 2 at-bats while M. Ray doubled in his 3 at-bats. H. Boyette singled and garnered a rbi in his 3 at-bats while H. Steger singled in his 3 at-bats.

The Vikings’ Cledus Williams singled, doubled, and picked up Latta’s 2 rbi in his 3 at-bats while Dylan Brewer, Russ Rogers, McLeod Carmichael, and Deonte Stanley each singled in 3 at-bats.

Latta will host Fox Creek today, Tuesday, May 16, for game 2 of the Class 2A state title series.