Baby Dedication And Mothers Recognition Held At Mount Calvary Baptist Church

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held baby dedication at the beginning of the 11:00 a.m. service on Sunday, May 14.

Brayden Carter Hasty was born on May 24, 2016. He was presented to the church by his parents, Brent and Lauren Hasty. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church recognized Mothers during the 11:00 a.m. service on Sunday, May 14.

Mrs. Marie Johnson was the oldest Mother present for the service, and Mrs. Betty Cook had the most children present for the service while Mrs. Kathryn Griffey was the youngest mother present at the service. Each of these mothers was presented with a beautiful flower.

At the conclusion of the service, all mothers present were given a gift by Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

