McBride To Be Guest Speaker At Memorial Day Service

Command Sergeant Major Patrick A. McBride, Sr. will be the guest speaker at the Dillon County Memorial Day service on Monday.

McBride enlisted in the United States Army under the delay entry program in March 1985. CSM McBride is a native of Dillon, S.C., and a 1985 graduate of Dillon High School. CSM McBride has performed in every leadership position from Howitzer Section Chief to Command Sergeant Major.

Command Sergeant Major McBride entered Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training for the Military Occupational Specialty of Field Artillery Cannon Crewmember at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on September 5, 1985, and was awarded the MOS 13B on December 12, 1985. CSM McBride’s assignments include Advance Party Member 3rd HOW Battery Fort Bliss, Texas, 1985-1987; Mini-Team Chief 11th USAFAD Vicenzia, Italy, 1987-1989; Gunner 4th 41st FA Fort Benning, GA, 1989-1993; Howitzer Section Chief 5th 8th FAR Fort Bragg, NC, 1993-1995; Columbia Recruiting Bn, Myrtle Beach, SC, Detailed Recruiter 1995-1999; Howitzer Section Chief Bravo Btry 1-377th FAR Fort Bragg, NC, 1999-2002; Platoon Sergeant HQ, Bravo Btry 1-377th FAR 2002-2005; First Sergeant HQ Btry 1-321st FAR ABN, HQ, Bravo Btry 3-321st FAR 2005-2011; Operation Sergeant Major 3-321st FAR 2011-2012 Fort Bragg, NC; 1-77th AR BDE Camp Shelby MS 2013-2014; Command Sergeant Major 2-410th BSB 2014-2016.

Command Sergeant Major McBride is a graduate of every NCOES course from Warrior Leaders Course to United States Sergeants Major Academy (Class 63). He is a graduate from United States Recruiting Course. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Fayetteville State University in Criminal Justice graduate Magna Cum Laude, holds a Master of Science Degree from Excelsior College in Criminal Justice concentration in Homeland Security.

Command Sergeant Major McBride’s awards and decorations include Bronze Star Medal (2nd OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (4th OLC), Army Commendation Medal (6th OLC), Army Achievement Medal (11th OLC), Iraq Campaign Medal with Two Campaign Stars, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Good Conduct Medal (10th Award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), South West Asia Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (4th Award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (5th Award), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), Gold Recruiter Badge, Gold Recruiter with One Star Sapphire, Gold Recruiter Badge with Two Star

Sapphires, Silver Basic Recruiter Badge with One Gold Achievement Star, Silver Basic Recruiter Badge with Two Gold Achievement Stars, Silver Basic Recruiter Badge with Three Gold Achievement Stars, Combat Action Badge, Air Assault Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-Wheeled Vehicle(s) Clasp, USA Recruiter Badge.

CSM McBride is married to the former Mrs. Debra McQuaige, they have three children, Alonzo, 19, Jasmine, 17, and Patrick, Jr., 12. CSM McBride has retired from the United States Army after 31 years and lives in Lumberton, NC. He is currently the Senior Army Instructor at Fairmont High School, Fairmont, NC.

Memorial Day Observance

May 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Veterans Square – Dillon, S.C.

Welcome/Opening Remarks: MG (Ret.) James E. Lockemy (U.S. Army)

Invocation: Pastor Mike Summerlin (U.S. Army)

National Anthem: Mrs. Lynn Bowman

Raising Of The Flags of The United States of America & POW/MIA: MSGT (Ret.) Terry Morris (U.S. Army) & SN Tony Peele (U.S. Navy)

Raising Of The Flag of the Great State of South Carolina: CSM (Ret.) George Pullie (U.S. Army) & SFC (Ret.) Harry Moore (U.S. Army)

Pledge of Allegiance: CPO (Ret.) Anthony Ford (U.S. Navy)

Introduction of Honored Guest: MG (Ret.) James E. Lockemy (U.S. Army)

Guest Speaker: CSM (Ret.) Patrick A. McBride, Sr. (U.S. Army)

Tribute To The Fallen: {Reading of Names} MG (Ret.) James E. Lockemy (U.S. Army)

Tolling Of The Bell: Ms. Valerie Graves (VA Office)

3 Volley Rifle Salute Honoring the Fallen: SGT Gene Alford (USMC), SGT Anthony Fraley (USAF), & SGT Raymond Mack (USAF)

Presentation Of The Memorial Day Wreath: MSGT (Ret.) Terry Morris (U.S. Army) & SN Tony Peele (U.S. Navy)

Taps: Honor Guard

Benediction: Pastor Mike Summerlin (U.S. Army)

*MG-Major General, CSM-Command Sergeant Major, MSGT-Master Sergeant, CPO-Chief Petty Officer, SGT-Sergeant, SN-Seaman.

