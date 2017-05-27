Three People Killed In Wreck

Three people, including a grandfather and grandson, were killed in a two-vehicle wreck last Wednesday on Highway 38 near Westover Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. A 2014 Ford car was traveling east on Highway 38, crossed the center line, and hit a Cadillac SUV head on, according to reports. Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victims as David Berry, a white male, age 79, of the Latta area; his grandson, Phillip Berry, age 30, of Barton, Maryland; and Jessica Brooks, a 34-year-old white female of Bennettsville. Grimsley said all three died as a result of injuries sustaned in the wreck.