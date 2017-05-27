Poppy Distribution Underway

This Memorial Day weekend, the American Legion Auxiliary Dillon Unit 32, will distribute the handcrafted, red crepe paper poppies honoring America’s war dead and honoring the millions of Americans who have willingly served our nation since WWI.

Let us remember it is these who are our heroes and these who have kept our nation free.

One hundred percent of the donations received by Auxiliary volunteers for poppies and contributions to the poppy fund are used exclusively to assist and support disabled and hospitalized veterans and their families through rehabilitation and financial assistance. It also serves veterans with some proceeds invested in local programs.

Please wear a poppy to show our gratitude to all our men and women of the armed forces and especially those who have paid the ultimate price.