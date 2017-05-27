Library To Hold Summer Reading Program

The Friends of the Dillon County Library System presents: “Build a Better World!” Summer Reading Program, June 6-July 6, 2017 for ages 4-12. Children can register at any local library. Registration begins May 23- June 6, 2017.

The winner of the reading contest will win a grand prize. Encouraging your children to read during the summer months is important. Reading daily helps maintain and improve reading skills.

Dates: Latta—Tuesdays—10:00 a.m.

Dillon—Wednesdays—10:00 a.m.

Lake View—Thursdays—10:00 a.m.

For more information call your local library at Latta, 843-752-5389; Dillon, 843-774-0330; and Lake View, 843-759-2692.