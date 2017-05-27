Improvements Being Made To Veterans Park In Latta

The Latta Revitalization Commission (LRC) is currently displaying the American flag, POW flag, and flags representing all branches of service in Latta’s Veterans Park from Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20th, until Memorial Day on May 29th.



LRC would like to recognize Richard Kopituk for all his hard work and dedication to the Veteran’s Park.

Improvements are also being made to the park by local veteran Harry Moore.

Moore is an Army Veteran who is volunteering his time to help Latta Revitalization Commission maintain and improve Latta’s Veteran Park. Harry is a true patriot and model citizen who works hard to improve his town and his country. His reason for volunteering his time is mainly to remember all veterans who have served this country in war and peace.

The mayor, town council, police, and street supervisor, Curt Miler, and crew have been and continue to be greatly involved in assisting Latta Revitalization Commission with their many projects.

Veterans or families of Veterans may have a brick placed in the center circle of flags at the Veteran Park. Forms for purchasing these bricks can be picked up at Latta’s town hall office on North Railroad Avenue.