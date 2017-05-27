Help For Veterans, Inc. Seeking To Assist Locals With Needs

Help For Veterans is a recently formed group with the intent of assisting Dillon County’s veterans with various needs.

They are seeking members who would like to help the veterans of Dillon County. Help For Veterans meets on the third Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hut at 2014 Highway 9 East, Dillon. They invite the public to come join them at their next meeting.

Here is a little about their group:

Help for Veterans is a group of Dillon County citizens with an interest in helping the homeless and low income veterans of Dillon County.

Their mission is to provide assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through involvement with the local community and businesses as well as other government and national organizations. In addition, to help them obtain optimal levels of healthcare, education, and training that will enable the veterans to enter into society at a level the veterans have earned and deserve.

The board officers are Chairman: Johnnie Daniels, Vice-Chairman: Antonio Vaught, and Secretary/ Treasurer: Craig Brown.

Issues they hope to address include:

HOUSING AND HOUSING REPAIRS: They connect homeless veterans to resources to help them find a place to stay and to hopefully obtain housing. They also work to get necessary materials and aid to repair damaged or inadequate housing for veterans.

MEDICAL CARE: They will work to help veterans find the medical care they need; to help them find resources to pay for this care, and to help them secure transportation to their appointments.

EDUCATION AND JOB TRAINING: They will direct veterans to the places that they can obtain education and job training or re-training if needed and to services which can aid them in finding employment.

HUNGER: They believe that no man nor woman who has served our country should ever go hungry. They will help hungry veterans obtain food and will work to connect them with a source where they can obtain food on a regular basis if they are eligible.

OTHER UNMET NEEDS: If there are other unmet needs of the veteran, they will address those on a case by case basis.

Help For Veterans is currently in the beginning stages. They recently obtained 501(c)3 status. They have had one fundraiser. They are in the process of applying for grants and attempting to get other types of donations. They will accept private donations which may be mailed to Help For Veterans, P.O. Box 1712, Dillon, S.C. 29536.

If you need more information, about our organization please visit www.helpforveteransdillon.com or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com.helpforveteransinc.