Dillon District Four School Board Decides Not To Allow Public Access To Field Behind Stewart Heights Elementary School

The Dillon District Four School Board voted at their meeting on Monday, May 15th, not to allow public access to the field behind Stewart Heights School.

Superintendent Ray Rogers said there was already a sign on the property that stated there was to be no trespassing per the City of Dillon Police Department.

Despite the sign, there is trash in the area, people coming to play softball, people parking and socializing, etc., and the neighbors are complaining. He also noted that the lights on the field had fallen. Rogers said he felt that they needed to put to rest that no one is supposed to be there.

Rogers said that there is still some clay in the infield, but there are many holes, and it is not good to have anybody there.

He said someone had inquired about playing softball there and bringing some dirt in to fill up the holes.

There was a suggestion to take down the backstop. Trustee Burt Rogers said the City of Dillon had been maintaining it, but would no longer be doing so.

Trustee Kenny Bethea said he knew that at one time some recreation teams practiced there.

He said all recreation players are insured.

There was more discussion about the situation and the possibility of putting up fencing to block access before the vote was taken.