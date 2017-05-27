THE DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL honored the Dillon High School Basketball Team who were the Lower State Champions this year. Chairman Archie Scott and Councilman Harold Moody made the presentation to Coach Lee Page and others who accompanied him to the meeting. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
County Council Honors DHS Basketball Lower State Champs
by•
THE DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL honored the Dillon High School Basketball Team who were the Lower State Champions this year. Chairman Archie Scott and Councilman Harold Moody made the presentation to Coach Lee Page and others who accompanied him to the meeting. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)