This is the agenda for the Dillon County Council meeting shown in this video:

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

May 24, 2017—4:00 p.m.

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – 04/26/17, 05/12/17(called)

5. Comments From Judge Burch

6. Public Hearings

A. To Amend Ordinance #12-07 Providing For The Closing Or Demolition Of Dwellings Unfit For Human Habitation

B. An Ordinance Authorizing Pursuant To Title 12, Chapter 44 Of The Code Of Laws Of South Carolina 1976, As Amended The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee-In-Lieu Of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreement, By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina, And A Company Known To The County As Project Freedom, As Sponsor, And One Or More Sponsor Affiliates To Provide For A Fee-In-Lieu Of Ad Valorem Taxes Incentive And Certain Special Source Revenue Credits; And Other Related Matters.

C. An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina, And Perdue Foods LLC With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto. (Project Vanilla)

7. Administrator’s Report

A. Clean Up Day

B. Department Head Weekly Reports

C. Federal Contract Seminar

D. EMS Location

8. New Business

A. Latta High School Girls Softball State Champions 2A

B. Latta High School Boys Baseball Lower State Champions 2A

C. Lake View High School Boys Lower State Champions 1A

D. Recognition of Ed Horne

E. Audit Proposal Bids

F. NETC Presentation

G. Recreation Requests

H. DHEC Proposal

I. Accommodations Tax Report – Charles Taylor

J. Quote for Truck for Maintenance

9. Finance Report

10. Ordinances

A. Third Reading – An Ordinance By Dillon County Council To Amend The Official Zoning Map Of Dillon County To Rezone A Parcel Of Land Known As Tax Map Nos.: Portion of #80 (Parcel 92) 68.62 acres, Portion of 80 (Parcel 17) 49.69 Acres, Portion of 68 (Parcel30) 39.88 Previous Property Owner(s): E. Cullen Bryant and Joseph Coward, Current Property Owner South Carolina State Ports Authority, Tax Map No. 080-00-00-112. Location Is Along West Side Of CSX RR From W. Countryside Road To W. Fairfield Road, Dillon, SC 29536 Change From Rural (RU) to General Commercial (GC) In Order To Operate The Inland Port.

B. Third Reading – To Amend Ordinance #12-07 Providing For The Closing Or Demolition Of Dwellings Unfit For Human Habitation

C. Third Reading – An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Fee In Lieu Of Tax Agreement By And Between Dillon County, South Carolina, And Perdue Foods LLC With Respect To Certain Economic Development Property In The County, Whereby Such Property Will Be Subject To Certain Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, Including The Provision Of Certain Special Source Credits; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

D. Second Reading – An Ordinance To Amend An Ordinance Establishing A Procurement Code For Dillon County To Provide A Cap On County Contracts Not Subject To Council Approval And To Provide For A Local Vendor Preference.

E. Second Reading – An Ordinance To Amend Ordinance #09-03 (An Ordinance To Provide For Animal Control And Provide For Penalties For The Violation Of The Provisions Of The Ordinance) To Add Special Requirements For Pitbulls Within The Unincorporated Areas Of Dillon County.

F. First Reading – Preservation Tax Incentive Ordinance For The County of Dillon

G. First Reading – An Ordinance Of Dillon County, South Carolina To Amend An Amended And Restated Agreement For Development Of Joint County Industrial And Business Park By And Among Dillon County, Marion County, South Carolina And Marlboro County, South Carolina, So As To Enlarge The Park And Modify The Distribution Of Park Revenues In The Event Of The Issuance By Dillon County Of Certain Special Source Revenue Bonds; And Other Matters Related To The Foregoing.

H. First Reading – Budget FY 2017-2018

11. Resolutions

A. Authorizing Execution And Delivery Of A Memorandum Of Understanding Between Dillon County, South Carolina And Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc., A Delaware Corporation (The “Company”) In Connection With The Provision By Dillon County Of Certain Incentives To The Company Relating To The Company’s Expansion Of Its Existing Facilities In Dillon County; Authorizing And Ratifying Prior And Future Acts Of Certain Dillon County Officials With Regard To The Foregoing; And Other Matters Related Thereto.

12. Appointments

A. Dillon County Public Private Economic Development Partnership Board – District Two – Jack Scott

13. Council Comments

14. Executive Session – Economic Development Matter

Results of Executive Session

15. Adjournment