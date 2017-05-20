U.S. 301 North To Be Closed From May 27 Until Aug. 14

US-301 between I-95 and SC-9 in Dillon will be closed from May 27, 2017, after school has had graduation on May 26, 2017 until August 14, 2017, prior to Monday morning before school registration begins. Detours will be set up.

This is due to bridge construction that will be going on in this area.

Barricades will be placed on the South end of Kentyre Road allowing access to US-301 from Kentyre Road and approximately 1,200 feet from existing bridge on the other end.

Several parts of this will still be accessible during the closure but traffic will not be able to cross the actual bridge.