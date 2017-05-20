Latta Police Seeking Several On Warrants

The Latta Police Department is seeking the following individuals on outstanding warrants. If you are this person of if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Latta Police Department.

Michael Alford, 205 Creekside Trailer Park, Latta, SC 29565, driving under suspension.

Andre Lamon Bethea, 851 W. Liberty St. Lot 33, Marion, SC 29571, driving under suspension, open container of liquor.

Joshua Ryan Bruce, 1090 Ivy Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28303, speeding, driving under suspension.

Sandy Michelle Cox, 1821 Buck Swamp Rd., Fork, SC 29543, driving under suspension 3rd, driving under the influence.

Detrick Latrill Davis, 508 Paul Richardson St., Gresham, SC 28546, trespassing (signs posted), malicious damage to real property, criminal domestic violence.

Lamart Elliott, 528 Murray St., Marion, SC 29571, driving under suspension 1st offense, failure to stop for a blue light, disregarding stop sign or signal, expired vehicle license, operating uninsured motor vehicle.

Wendell Foley, 2735 Honeysuckle Dr., Hartsville, SC 29550, pedestrian drunk, disorderly conduct, larceny/stealing dogs, larceny/stealing dogs.

William M. Godfrey, 4708 Chevy Rd., Mullins, SC 29574, petit larceny.

Kawayne Lamar Green, 2109 NW 31st St., Oklahoma, OK 73127, driving without headlights, simple possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, no registration in possession, driver license violation.

Gerald Delane Jackson, 2408 W. Dalemae Dr., Florence, SC 29501, assault and battery 3rd degree.

Jayla Q. Jones, 336 Lynhurst Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28314, minor in possession of alcohol.

William Terry Leonard, 1380 Home Harrelson Rd., Whiteville, NC 28472, driving under suspension, operating uninsured vehicle.

Joseph Junior May, 504 Pontiac Dr., Thomasville, NC 27360, driving under suspension, speeding or too fast for condition (>10 and <25 MPH).

Ronnie McClam, 6838 Gause Ct., Latta, SC 29565, filure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension.

Jamel Raquan McLean, 1003 Happy Hill Rd., Fairmont, NC 28340, petit larceny.

Tony Montrale Miles, 1146 Oscar Dr., Hamer, SC 29547, resisting arrest, operating uninsured vehicle, no drivers license.

Anthony James Owens, 11640 Hwy. 130 West, Maxton, NC 28364, grand larceny, grand larceny, petit larceny.

Douglas Rainwater, 120 Fahm St., Savannah, GA 31401, open container.

Hilliard Scarborough, 1023 Allentown Dr., Latta, SC 29565, operating uninsured vehicle, driving under suspension 3rd, vehicle license improper, simple possession marijuana.

Theo L. Silvester, 952 Elliott Rd., Andrews, SC 29510, driving under suspension, speeding or too fast for conditions (>10 and <25 MPH).

Minnetta Smith, 308 Henry St., Latta, SC 29565, domestic violence 3rd degree, malicious injury to property, violation of court order of protection.

Brandon Laron White, 245 Beckwith Circle, Latta, SC 29565, interference with police.

Darrel Jamal Wilson, 1087 Trade St., Fayetteville, NC 28306, open container.

Amy Anderson, 1162 E. Leitner St. Ext., Latta, SC 29565, petit larceny, petit larceny.

Jerry Mitchell Bethea, 326 S. Old Magnolia Rd., Latta, SC 29565, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, contempt of municipal court.

Cory Cabbagestalk, 1661 S. Hwy. 57, Dillon, SC 29536, operating uninsured vehicle.

Justin Crawford, 2712 Sagebrush Rd., Marion, SC 29571, driving under suspension.

Frederick Laron Davis, 965 Hwy. 501 S., Latta, SC 29565, giving false information.

Howard Fisher, 2306 Cooper Ct., Marion, SC 29571, petit larceny, malicious injury to personal property.

Bryan Levar Fore, 106 Chapel St., Latta, SC 29565, driving under suspension 2nd, tampering with electric meter.

Cierra Michelle Gonce, 629 Lesia Ln., Conway, SC 29526, driving under suspension 2nd.

Kimberly Grice, 210 Short St., Latta, SC 29565, disorderly house.

Jeremy Lionel Harley, 1031 Coward Ct., Dillon, SC 29536, driving under suspension 3rd, larceny of gas.

Sheila Jackson, 502 Bristle Creek Rd., Dillon, SC 29536, simple possession of marijuana.

Lionel Jones, 1837 Cypress Bluff Ct., Dillon, SC 29536, simple assault.

Ron Calvin Lewis, 441 Willie Hodge Rd., Mullins, SC 29574, fail to appear as required by uniform traffic citation.

Travis McCallum, 306 E. Chapel St., Rowland, NC 28383, resisting arrest, driving under suspension 2nd, failure to stop for a blue light, leaving the scene of an accident.

Dominique McClellan, 207 Covington St., Latta, SC 29565, assault and battery 3rd degree.

Leah Daniel McNear, 7064 Seadge Break Dr., Stanly, NC 28164, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana.

Jordan Ryan Miller, 813 Divine St., Dunn, NC 28334, driving under suspension 3rd.

Danny Lee Phillips, 1701 Florence Ave., Dillon, SC 29536, driving under suspension 3rd.

Mitchell Jason Rhodes, 406 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, NC 27360, driving under suspension, driving under the influence.

Sammtha Scarborough, 103 Short St., Latta, SC 29565, driving under suspension.

Rodney Simmons, 870 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, driving under suspension.

Ronald Dwane Smith, 1673 Violet Ln., Dillon, SC 29536, driving under suspension.

William Lee Stillwell, 216 Wellington Ct., Marion, SC 29571, driving under suspension.

Daren Lorenzo White, 6482 Pittsfield Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28303, simple possession of marijuana.

Abria Woodberry, 1169 E. Leitner St., Latta, SC 29565, breach of peace.