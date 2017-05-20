Deadline Extended To Monday For Latta Softball Ads

DEADLINE EXTENDED!

ATTENTION LATTA SOFTBALL PARENTS, FANS, FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, AND SUPPORTERS: The Dillon Herald will be running a congratulatory salute ad in Tuesday’s issue. If you would like to congratulate the team and/or a specific player for $25 per spot, please contact Johnnie Daniels at jd@thedillonherald.com or by calling him at 843-774-3311 to reserve your space. The deadline is at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22. Please share!