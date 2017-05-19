Shirleen Lewis Named First Steps Director

Dillon County First Steps (DCFS) Partnership Board hires Mrs. Shirleen Lewis as the new Executive Director, effective May 17, 2017.

Lewis will be working with the DCFS Partnership Board to plan and manage activities related to the implementation of the board’s strategies to strengthen families, improve children’s health and well-being, improve the quality of child care and early education opportunities, and help transition rising kindergarteners into school.

Lewis has eight years of non-profit management experience within early childhood programs.

Lewis brings a wealth of information from her previous employment. Previous employers include: Florence County First Steps, Program Director, Florence, SC; Robeson County Partnership For Children (Smart Start), Program Manager, Lumberton, NC; Robeson Community College/Bladen Community College, Psychology Adjunct, Dublin, NC; Four County Community Services (Head Start), Center Director, Laurinburg, NC, Ninth District Opportunity (Head Start), Family service Coordinator, Atlanta, GA; and Scotland County Schools, Teacher Assistant, Laurinburg, NC.

Lewis holds her Master of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix.

She is currently working on her doctorate degree in psychology with and expected graduation date of October 2017.

Shirleen Lewis resides in Hamer. She is the wife of JaCoby Lewis, and they have one daughter, Kennedie Lewis.