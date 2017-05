Pastor Ricky and Annie Gilchrist of Fresh Beginnings Christian Center invite you and your family to a Picnic at the Park on Saturday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m. The picnic will be at Maple Park in the Quarters, 600 East Street, Dillon. Join us for free fellowship and food. For further questions or information, please call 843-774-7778 (Church) or Pastor Gilchrist (Home) 843- 774-7952.