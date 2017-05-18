PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Softball Team Wins State Title

The Latta Softball team won the state title tonight with a win over Buford, 8-1. Below is a photo gallery by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then click again to enlarge.
The winning team
State Champions
The Latta Vikings State Championship Team
Pre-game
The U.S. Flag
Buford team
Buford coaches
#10 Latta pitcher Arica Gandy
#7 Kristan Wayne sacrifice bunts to first. She is out at first.
#00 B. Sydney fouls.
Ball four.
The pitcher, #18, for Buford
#2 Madison Owens swings.
#7 Madison Owens dribbles one to pitcher. Safe at first.
#6 Kyra Grant punches one to third. There is an out at second, but she is safe at first.
#12 Macy Hyatt fouls
#12 Macy Hyatt strikes out watching
#4 Kaleigh Caulder hits a grounder to second. Out at first.
#10 for Buford, Lexie Sullivan, flies out to right.
#12 for Buford, Hannah Boone, hits a grounder to second. Error. Safe at first.
#6 for Buford. Low one.
#6 for Buford.
#6 for Buford fouls to stands.
#6 for Buford fouls to third.
#6 for Buford. High one.
#8 or Buford
#8 for Buford, Emily Taylor, strikes out swinging.
#11 for Latta Camryn Sawyer. High one.
#11 Camryn Sawyer. Low one.
#11 Camryn Sawyer hits one over third for single and tears out for second. Safe.
#15 Genesis Anderson shows bunt.
#15 Genesis Anderson bunts foul.
#15 Genesis Anderson. Ball. Runners on first and second.
#9 for Latta, Riana Green, hits one to pitcher. Everyone safe.
#50 for Latta, Lauren Webster, designated hitter. High one.
#50 for Latta, Lauren Webster, sacrifice flies to center. Pick up rbi. Out.
#18 hits grounder to third. out at first. Runners on second and third. Two outs.
#2 Madison Owens hits grounder to pitcher. Out three. After two innings, Latta-1, Buford-0.
#2 for Buford. Low one.
#2 for Buford punched one.
#7 for Buford. Grounder to third. Safe runners on corners.
#00 for Buford fouls.
#00 for Buford. Low one.
#00 for Buford hits a sacrifice fly to center to knot game at one. Runner on second. One out.
#14 for Buford hits grounder to pitcher. Runner out at third.
#18 for Buford hits hot one to second. Great catch by Camryn Sawyer. Out at first. After 2 1/2 innings, Latta-1, Buford-1.
#6 for Latta Kyra Grant. Strike called.
#6 for Latta Kyra Grant. Ball.
#6 for Latta bunts to third. Bad throw to first. Ends up on second.
#12 for Latta, Macy Hyatt. Ball one.
#4 for Latta, Kaleigh Caulder. High one.
#4 for Latta, Kaleigh Caulder, hits fly behind first. Second baseman dropped ball. Bases loaded.
Buford fielding.
#15 for Latta, Genesis Anderson. High one.
#15 for Latta, Genesis Anderson, hits grounder to third.
#9 for Latta, Riana Green. Strike called.
#9 for Latta, Riana Green, hits hopper to short stop. Out at first. After three, Latta-1, Buford-1.
#10 for Buford, Lexie Sullivan, hits a high one.
#10 for Buford, Lexie Sullivan, flies out to right.
#6 for Buford fouls to left.
#6 for Buford. High One.
#6 for Buford fouls to third.
#6 for Buford strikes out swinging.
#50 for Latta, Lauren Webster, strikes out swinging.
#50 for Latta, Lauren Webster, low one.
#50 for Latta, Lauren Webster, fouls down to third.
#50 for Latta, Lauren Webster, dribbles one to pitcher. Out at first.
#18 for Latta, Jayla, hits grounder to first. Out.
#2 for Latta, Madison Owens, hopper to shortstop. Out. After four innings, Latta-1, Buford-1.
#22 for Buford, Kimberly Thomas, drops one in over second for single.
#2 for Buford bunts; out at first. Attempted double play to second. Throw misses. Runner advances to third. One out.
#7 for Buford fouls.
#7 for Buford bunts foul.
#7 for Buford strikes out swinging. Out at second.
#00 for Buford pops up to second. After 4 1/2 innings, Latta-1, Buford-1.
#6 for Latta, Kyra Grant, fouls.
#6 for Latta, Kyra Grant, low one.
#6 for Latta, Kyra Grant, pops one up to second.
#12 for Latta, Macy Hyatt, ball one.
#12 for Latta, Macy Hyatt, lines one by shortstop for single.
#4 Kayleigh Caulder. Ball one.
#11 for Latta, Camryn Sawyer, strike called.
#11 Camryn Sawyer, grounder to third, error. Bases loaded, one out.
#15 for Latta, Genesis Anderson, Strike called.
#15 for Latta, Genesis Anderson, low one.
#15 for Latta, Genesis Anderson, fouls.
#9 for Latta, Riana Green, sacrifice fly to right. Runner scores. Latta-3, Buford-1.
Tagged out at home.
#50 for Latta, Lauren Webster, lazy low pop to shortstop. Error. Runner scores. Latta-4, Buford-1.
#18 for Latta drops one in over shortstop for single and rbi. Latta-5, Buford-1.
#2 for Latta, Madison Owens, hits grounder to shortstop.
#14 for Buford pops up. Out one.
#18 for Buford. Low one.
#18 for Buford. Grounder to shortstop. Out two.
#4 Kaleigh Caulder hits grounder.
#10 for Buford fouls.
#10 for Buford fouls one down third.
#10 for Buford fouls one to stand.
#10 for Buford fouls.
#10 for Buford. High one.
#10 for Buford at bat.
#10 for Buford hits high one.
#10 for Buford flies out to short right. Caught by Camryn Sawyer. After 5 1/2 innings, Latta-5, Buford-1.
#6 Kyra Grant. Low one.
Out at home.
#6 Kyra Grant bunts. Safe at first.
#12 Macy Hyatt hits one up the middle.
#4 Kaleigh Caulder hits one to pitcher.
Safe at third.
#11 Camryn Sawyer hits one to grounder. Run scores. Latta-6, Buford-1.
#15 Genesis Anderson hits one over right for double and two rbi.
#9 Riana Green swings.
#9 Riana Green. Low one.
#9 Riana Green strikes out watching. Out two.
#50 Lauren Webster. Low one.
#50 Lauren Webster fouls.
#50 Lauren Webster flies out to left.
#12 Hannah Boone, Strike called.
#11. Low one.
#11 fouls.
#11 for Buford strikes out swinging. Out two.
#22 for Buford, Kendall Thomas, fouls
#22 for Buford fouls
#22 for Buford fouls
Celebration
Celebration
Celebration
Latta players
The trophies
Buford receiving the runners-up medals
Buford receiving the runners-up medals
Buford receiving the runners-up medals
Buford receiving the runners-up trophy
Principal Leigh Sloan awarding medals.
Principal Leigh Sloan awarding medals.
Principal Leigh Sloan awarding medals.
Principal Leigh Sloan awarding medals.
Principal Leigh Sloan awarding medals.
Principal Leigh Sloan awarding medals.
Principal Leigh Sloan awarding medals.
Principal Leigh Sloan congratulating students.
Principal Leigh Sloan congratulating students.
Principal Leigh Sloan congratulating students.
Principal Leigh Sloan congratulating students.
Dr. John Kirby and Athletic Director Aaron Miles congratulating students.
Seniors with the trophy
Seniors with the trophy
The trophy celebration
The trophy
The trophy celebration
The trophy celebration
Dr. John Kirby and the team
Latta wins, 8-1