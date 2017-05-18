PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Softball Team Wins State Title

The Latta Softball team won the state title tonight with a win over Buford, 8-1. Below is a photo gallery by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

