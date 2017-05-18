NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2016-CP-17-00111 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Bank of America, N.A. vs. The Estate of Willy Vidal, John Doe and Richard Roe, as Representatives of all Heirs and Devisees of Willy Vidal, and all persons entitled to claim under or through them; also, all other persons or corporations unknown claiming any right, title, interest in or lien upon the real estate described herein, any unknown adults, whose true names are unknown, being as a class designated as John Doe, and any unknown infants, persons under disability, or persons in the Military Service of the United States of America, whose true names are unknown, being as a class designated as Richard Roe; The Estate of Patricia Vidal, John Doe and Richard Roe, as Representatives of all Heirs and Devisees of Patricia Vidal, and all persons entitled to claim under or through them; also, all other persons or corporations unknown claiming any right, title, interest in or lien upon the real estate described herein, any unknown adults, whose true names are unknown, being as a class designated as John Doe, and any unknown infants, persons under disability, or persons in the Military Service of the United States of America, whose true names are unknown, being as a class designated as Richard Roe; Michael Pflugfelder; Patrick Burns; Donald Burns; Christine Vidal, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on June 5, 2017 at 11:00AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR TRACT OF LAND, LYING AND BEING SITUATED IN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, CONTAINING 2.55 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS APPEARS ON A MAP OF PROPERTY SUBDIVIDED FOR WILLY VIDAL AND PATRICIA VIDAL, BY W. DAVID BYRD, P.L.S., AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 38 AT PAGE 138, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, WHICH MAP IS HEREBY INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE AND MADE A PART HEREOF; THE SAID TRACT HAVING SUCH MEASUREMENTS AND BOUNDARIES AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO WILLY VIDAL AND PATRICIA VIDAL BY DEED OF VIRGINIA M. MCLAURIN, VIRGINIA M. MANNING, DAVID D. MCLAURIN AND JOHN H. MCLAURIN, III DATED FEBRUARY 24, 2006

AND RECORDED MARCH 7, 2006 IN BOOK 418 AT PAGE 178 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: McLaurin Lake Circle, Dillon, SC 29536

TMS: 025-00-00-115

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to the Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 3.5% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff