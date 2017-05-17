Gov. Henry McMaster Names State Cyber Executive

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that Bruce C. Smalley has been named Cyber Executive to lead the S.C. Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Program.

“Bruce Smalley will work closely with the program’s executive oversight group to proactively protect our state’s critical infrastructure and key resources from cyber-attacks,” Governor McMaster said. “This program is vital in protecting all South Carolinians from the threat posed by hackers.”

Established by the governor’s Executive Order 2017-08, the S.C. Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Executive Oversight Group will serve as a task force meant to prevent cyber threats, incidents, or attacks affecting the State’s critical infrastructure and key resources.

Smalley has served since 2015 as Information Security Officer for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. He was designated Cyber Executive by SLED Chief Mark Keel in consultation with the Office of the Governor.

“I selected Bruce Smalley for his information security experience in both the public and private sectors along with his capabilities in bringing together diverse groups to organize and achieve IT security goals and objectives,” according to SLED Chief Keel.

Along with Smalley, members of the program’s Executive Oversight Group will include:

• The Governor of the State of South Carolina or designee

• Chief of SLED

• Director of the S.C. Department of Administration

• The State of South Carolina’s Chief Information Security Officer

“As someone who has demonstrated the capability of working with partners in both the public and private sectors, Bruce Smalley will use his experience to safeguard the critical infrastructure and key resources we rely on from the public and private sectors,” Governor McMaster said.