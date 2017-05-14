Rev. Norris Speaks To Brotherhood

The Mount Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU met on Monday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., at the Mount Calvary Baptist Family Life Center located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

After a delicious meal and fellowship, everyone dispersed to the respective meeting locations.

The guest speaker for the Brotherhood was Rev. Bobby Norris of the Nazarene Church of Wallace, S.C.

You are cordially invited to attend the next meeting of the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU on Monday, June 5, at 7:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Benjy Byers of Florence, S.C.