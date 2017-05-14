May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. While attention is given to skin cancer during this month, sun safety is important all through the year, not just in the summertime. Most skin cancers are caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, and the negative effects of UV radiation build up over a person’s lifetime. In fact, we can all be exposed to UV radiation while driving in our cars or sitting by a window in our offices. UV radiation is even present on cloudy days, when the sun is not visible.

We cannot completely avoid the sun, but we can be aware of its risks and protect our skin. Many skin cancers could be prevented by following these simple steps.

How to protect yourself

To reduce the harmful effects of sun exposure, you should protect your eyes and skin every day.

• Seek the shade, especially between 10 am and 4 pm.

• Wear wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.

• Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every day. For extended outdoor activity, use a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

• Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside. Reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.

• Do not use tanning beds or sun lamps.

• Keep newborns out of the sun. Sunscreens should be used on babies over the age of six months.

• Examine your skin head-to-toe every month.

• See your physician every year for a professional exam.

“Skin cancer is the most common of all cancers in the United States. Most skin cancers are caused by unprotected exposure to excessive ultraviolet (UV) radiation, primarily from the sun. Many skin cancers could be prevented by protecting your skin from the sun’s rays and avoiding indoor tanning. When we think of healthy lifestyle choices, we often overlook the importance of protecting our skin. By educating ourselves about the dangers of sun exposure and learning how to protect ourselves, we can improve our health and wellness and benefit,” said Dr. Mamdouh Mijalli, McLeod General Surgery Dillon.