Latta Lady Vikings Advance To Lower State Playoffs

The Latta Lady Vikings advanced in the varsity softball lower state playoffs with a 6-inning, 16-6 win over the Barnwell Lady Warhorses in a game played in Latta on Monday, May 8.

Arica Gandy pitched the entire 6 innings for Latta and allowed 6 runs of which 3 were earned, walked 1, and struck out 3 for the win.

Latta faced 2 Barnwell pitchers. Kelci Brown, who was tagged with the loss, pitched 2.1 innings and allowed 9 runs of which 6 were earned, allowed 5 hits, and walked 3. Anna Beth Grissom pitched 3.1 innings and allowed 7 runs of which 5 were earned, allowed 6 hits, walked 4, and struck out 1.The Barnwell Lady Warriors committed 5 errors while the Latta Lady Vikings committed 3 errors.

Barnwell jumped off to an early 2-0 in the top of the first inning on a slow grounder to the pitcher by Kelci Brown who arrived safely at first, Maleah Williams for Barnwell hit 1 to right for a single, and Kyra Shuler hit 1 over center for a triple and 2 rbi.

Latta picked up a run in the bottom of the first off of a single up the middle by Madison Owens, a walk by Macy Hyatt, a steal by Madison Owens to third, and a single by Camryn Sawyer over the shortstop for a rbi.

Riana Green hit 1 to right and thanks to an error ended up on third. Jayla Jackson bunted and Riana Green arrively safely at home to tie the game at 2. Kaleigh Caulder for Latta hit a grounder to the shortstop who committed an error, and Kaleigh Caulder arrived safely at first and advanced to second. Kyra Grant bunted and was safe at first as the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag. Madison Owens sacrificed a hit to second and was out at first but picked up a rbi to give Latta a 3-2 lead after 2 innings.

Maleah Williams for Barnwell hit a fly to right and ended up on second due to an error. Kyra Shuler hit 1 to the left field fence for a double that placed runners on second and third with no outs. Anna Beth Grissom hit 1 up the middle for a single and a rbi to knot the score at 3. Kiley Bridgmon hit a grounder by first for a single and a rbi to give Barnwell a 4-3 lead after 2 and 1/2 innings.

The bottom of the third inning proved to be big for Latta as they added 7 runs. Camryn Sawyer led off with a single to center followed by Genesis Anderson who hit 1 over third for a single. Riana Green walked to load the bases followed by a walk by Lauren Webster that gave Latta a score to knot the game at 4. Jayla Jackson hit 1 up the middle for a double and 2 rbi to give Latta a 6-4 lead. Kaleigh Caulder hit 1 to the shortstop and was out at first. However, a run crossed home to increase the lead to 3 for Latta. Kyra Grant hit 1 by first for a single and a rbi.

At this point in the game, Barnwell started a new pitcher, Anna Beth Grissom. She walked the first batter, Madison Owens, that she faced. Macy Hyatt hit 1 down the left field line for a double and 2 rbi. After 3 innings Latta led 10-4.

Barnwell’s #7, Kelci Brown, dropped 1 over third for a single. Kyra Shuler hit 1 to left for a single. Kaylie Pridgen hit 1 to center for a single and rbi to cut Latta’s lead to 5 after 3 and 1/2 innings.

Latta’s Lauren Webster, #50, picked up a walk. Jayla Jackson hit a grounder to first and arrived safely on an error and Webster advanced to third base to give Latta runners on the corners. Kaleigh Caulder for Latta garnered a walk. Kyra Grant hit 1 by first for a single and 2 rbi to give Latta a 12-5 lead. Madison Owens lined 1 to center for a sacrifice and a rbi to give Latta a 13-5 lead after 4 innings.

In the top of the sixth inning, Barnwell’s #7, Kelci Brown, hit 1 between first and second for a single. Maleah Williams 1 hit 1 to second for a fielder’s choice, and the runner was out at second. Kaylie Pridgen hit 1 to left for a double, and runners were on second and third with 2 outs. Anna Beth Grissom hit 1 between third and the shortstop for a single and a rbi to cut Latta’s lead to 7.

Latta’s Kaleigh Caulder hit 1 over third for a double. She advanced to third on a fly by Kyra Grant. Madison Owens hit a hot 1 up the middle for a single and a rbi to give Latta a 14-8 lead. Macy Hyatt hit 1 between third and the shortstop for a double that placed runners on second and third. Kaylie Miller was the courtesy runner for Macy Hyatt. Camryn Sawyer hit 1 up the middle for a double and 2 rbi to give Latta a 16-6 win in 6 innings.

Camryn Sawyer managed 3 hits including a double and 3 rbi in 4 at-bats. Madison Owens connected for 2 hits and 3 rib in 4 at-bats for the Lady Vikings while Macy Hyatt also garnered 2 doubles and 2 rbi in 4 at-bats. Jayla Jackson also managed 1 hit and 3 rbi in 3 at-bats.