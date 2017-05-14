Lake View Gets Victory Over Green Sea

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators traveled to Green Sea Floyds on Monday, May 8, and returned with a 12-0 victory in 5 innings.

Lake View’s Grace Floyd picked up the win. She pitched the entire game and allowed 5 hits, 0 runs, walked 3, and struck out 4.

Caroline Davis suffered the loss. She also pitched 5 innings and allowed 15 hits, 12 runs of which 7 were earned, walked 1, and struck out 2.

Neither team committed an error in the game.

Lake View’s Spivey Evans was perfect at the plate with 4 hits and 2 rbi in 4 at-bats while Sarah Evans garnered 3 hits and 3 rbi in 3 at-bats. Madison Greene was also perfect at the plate with 4 hits in 4 at-bats.

Lake View is 17-4 for the season.

Lake View traveled to Branchville on Wednesday, May 10, for the Class A lower state playoff.