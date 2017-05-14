The Dillon Lady Wildcats had a long ride home from Hanahan on Monday, May 8, after suffering a 7-1 loss in the Class 3A lower state playoffs.
Siegling picked up the win for Hanahan. She pitched the complete game and allowed 7 hits, an earned run, and struck out 7.
Tori Grimsley suffered the loss. She pitched 6 innings and allowed 10 hits, 7 runs of which 1 was earned, and struck out 2.
Dillon committed 4 errors in the game. Hanahan did not commit any.
Brittany Miller connected for 2 hits in 3 at-bats for the Lady Wildcats while Auh’Kieria Smiling garnered a triple and a rbi in 4 at-bats.
After a scoreless first inning, Hanahan placed 2 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Hanahan added 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth and 2 more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Dillon’s lone run came in the top of the seventh inning.
Dillon is now 20-5 on the season
The Lady Wildcats hosted Aynor at 6:30 on Wednesday, May 10, in the Class 3A lower state playoffs.
Lady Wildcats Fall To Hanahan
