Guardian ad Litem Volunteers Needed

As Mother’s Day approaches, there are many abused or neglected children who do not have a positive mother or mother figure in their lives, but people with a desire to serve children can change that.

When a child enters foster care, a judge appoints a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) to advocate for the child’s best interest. Often the GAL volunteer provides much needed stability and support. GAL volunteers communicate the child’s best interests in court and in the child welfare system.

GAL volunteers come from all backgrounds and share a passion to speak up for children in need, just like a mother would for her child.

Volunteers must be 21 years old, able to pass a background check and complete the mandatory 30-hour training.

The next free training begins Monday May 15, 2017. For more information, contact the Guardian ad Litem Dillon County Office 843-774-5973 or www.scgal.org.

The South Carolina Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is a member of National Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). For more information, visit www.nationalcasa.org.