Grace Page Durden, 73, of Lake View, went to be with her Father in Heaven, on Sunday, May 14, 2017. She was born August 27, 1943, in Lake View, SC, to the late James Gary and Christine Page.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Lake View. The family will receive visitors at 11:00 a.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bear Swamp Baptist Cemetery, directed by Cooke Funeral Home.

Grace spent much of her life living in Rockingham, North Carolina where she worked as a nurse, caring for others. Her hometown of Lake View was where she always felt most at home so she moved back to be near family. She loved her church and singing in the choir. Grace found joy in being with family and always welcomed loved ones into her

home, hosting family gatherings and reunions.

Surviving Mrs. Grace include her loving partner, Billy Stephens; 8 siblings- Oliver “Red” Page, Doris P. McLean, Jerry W. Page, Alice P. Henry, Patricia P. Dulin, Nancy P. Huggins, Michael R. Page, and Deborah P. Carter; and 21 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles S. Durden; three sisters, Carolyn P. Sawyer, Lois P. Walls, and Bobbie Jean Ashley; and a brother, Gary Houston Page.