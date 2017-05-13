S.C. Ports Authority Announces Strongest April Container Volume On Record

CHARLESTON, SC – May 8, 2017 – Today South Carolina Ports Authority announced its strongest April container volumes on record, with 189,315 twenty foot-equivalent units (TEUs) handled last month.

In addition to being the strongest April in SCPA history, last month’s volumes were the second-highest ever handled by the Port. Nearly 1.8 million TEUs have moved across the docks of SCPA’s two container terminals since the 2017 fiscal year began last July, pushing fiscal year-to-date volume 10.2 percent higher than the same period last year.

“The strength of April volumes on the heels of our all-time highest month in March puts SCPA in a good position to meet or exceed our planned fiscal year container volume increase of six percent,” said Jim Newsome, SCPA president and CEO. “We’re seeing broad-based growth with a healthy balance of imports and exports, and it is clear that our cargo development efforts are paying off as we continue handling more volume than ever before. We are excited to welcome the COSCO Development this weekend, the first 13,000 TEU vessel to call Charleston.”

As measured in pier containers, or boxes handled, SCPA moved 107,340 containers in April. The Port has handled 1 million containers since July, a growth of 10.3 percent over the same fiscal period last year.

Fiscal year-to-date tonnage of noncontainerized cargo in Charleston reached 689,220 tons in April, with 54,426 breakbulk tons moved last month. SCPA’s breakbulk business segment is 6.3 percent ahead of planned fiscal year volumes through April.

Inland Port Greer experienced its highest April in the facility’s history, with 11,125 rail moves last month. Greer has seen tremendous growth of 27.6 percent this fiscal year, with 95,999 rail moves handled to date.