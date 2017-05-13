Latta won the Class 2A District VIII championship game 15-1 over Calhoun County of Matthews, S.C., in 5 innings behind the one-hit pitching of Arica Gandy in a varsity softball game played on Wednesday, May 3, in Latta. Gandy struck out 4 in the game and did not walk anyone.
Calhoun County’s Z. Edwards pitched 1.1 innings and allowed 5 hits, 8 runs of which 6 were earned, and walked 2. S. Zeigler pitched 2.2 innings and allowed 4 hits of which 1 was a homerun, 7 runs of which 4 were earned, and struck out 1.
Latta took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as they connected for 9 hits in the game. Latta quickly added 8 runs in the bottom of the second inning, 4 more in the bottom of the third, and 2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Calhoun County managed to place a run on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. The lone hit was by S. Zeigler who was 1 for 2.
Calhoun County committed 4 errors while Latta committed 2.
Macy Hyatt connected for 2 doubles and 2 rbi in 3 at-bats while Madison Owens garnered a grand slam homerun with 4 rbi in 2 at-bats, Camryn Sawyer connected for a triple and 2 rbi in 2 at-bats, B. Wiggins was perfect at the plate with a double in 1 at-bat, Kyra Grant singled and picked up a rbi in 3 at-bats, and Genesis Anderson and Riana Green singled in 3 at-bats, Hannah Jackson singled in 2 at-bats.
Latta is 15-4 for the season.
Latta hosted Andrews in the Class 2A lower state playoffs on Saturday.
Latta Wins District Championship Game Over Calhoun County
