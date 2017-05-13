Services for Jack Ford (J) Ross, II were held 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Lake View with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Ross, 29, died Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Sumter, SC from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Dillon, SC, August 21, 1987, he was the son of Jack Ford Ross, Sr. and Sandra Humphrey-Ross. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Army Veteran with the 82nd Airborne. He was a 2005 graduate of Dillon Christian School, and a 2009 graduate of The Citadel.

Survivors include his parents, Jack and Sandra Humphrey-Ross of Lake View; brothers, Mason Humphrey Ross of Lake View, Matthew Fitzgibbon of Dillon, Jason (Shelley) Ross of Greer, SC, and Brock Ross of Columbia, SC; grandmother, Sara Humphrey Johnson (Sam) of Lake View; grandfather, Clarence (Marty) Ross of Columbia, SC; aunts and uncles, Glenn (Sharon) Humphrey of Pelion, SC, Carolyn Brumbles of Lake View, Roshdy (Carol Anne) El-Mahdy of Lake View, Larry (Cindy) Ross of Gilbert, Bert (Lynn) Ross of Lexington, SC, Sharon (James) Gambrell of Elgin, SC, Henry (Linda) Humphrey of Dillon, Emily Eller of Columbia, SC, Ralph Humphrey of Lake View, Lynn Humphrey of Lake View, Buster (Ann) Causey of Dillon, Bernice Causey of Dillon, and Ernest Church of Lexington; cousin, Sophie El-Mahdy of Lake View; nieces and nephews, Colton and Kaiden Ross; special family members, Dr. Timothy (Julie) Fitzgibbon, Andrew, and Sarah; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and wonderful church family.

Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Humphrey; grandmother, Allean Ross; great-grandmother, Hazel Humphrey; and uncles, Roy Brumbles, and Albert Causey; aunt, Dorothy Church.